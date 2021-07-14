Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 2 of 3]

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Maj. Matthew Knight, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations senior chaplain, carries out a resiliency session for the mortuary team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 14, 2021. “Pizza and Conversation” is a resiliency event in which AFMAO members eat together and discuss in-depth topics related to lyrics or feelings from hearing a chosen song. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 09:00
    Photo ID: 7074369
    VIRIN: 210714-F-UK538-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award
    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award
    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT