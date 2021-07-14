AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award

Maj. Matthew Knight, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations senior chaplain, carries out a resiliency session for the mortuary team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 14, 2021. “Pizza and Conversation” is a resiliency event in which AFMAO members eat together and discuss in-depth topics related to lyrics or feelings from hearing a chosen song. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

