Maj. Matthew Knight, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations senior chaplain, carries out a resiliency session for the mortuary team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 14, 2021. “Pizza and Conversation” is a resiliency event in which AFMAO members eat together and discuss in-depth topics related to lyrics or feelings from hearing a chosen song. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 09:00
|Photo ID:
|7074369
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-UK538-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.57 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award [Image 3 of 3], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFMAO awarded AFDW outstanding chaplain corps team award
