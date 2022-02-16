Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade loading 60 pallets of Class I supplies in support of aerial resupply operations at Ramstein Air Base during exercise Saber Strike 2022. Aerial Resupply operations provides troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region.



