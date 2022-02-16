Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

A C-130 aircraft takes off the runway with Class I supplies loaded by Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade along with Airmen from Ramstein Air Base. Aerial Resupply operations provides troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region during exercise Saber Strike 2022.
Photo by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7074174
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-VS028-672
|Resolution:
|4371x2914
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
