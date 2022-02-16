Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

    LATVIA

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    A C-130 aircraft takes off the runway with Class I supplies loaded by Soldiers from the 16th Sustainment Brigade along with Airmen from Ramstein Air Base. Aerial Resupply operations provides troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region during exercise Saber Strike 2022.

    Photo by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 04:05
    Photo ID: 7074174
    VIRIN: 220216-A-VS028-672
    Resolution: 4371x2914
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: LV
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

