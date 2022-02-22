Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

Class I supplies land on DZ Adazi in Latvia during Aerial Resupply operations conducted by the Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade during exercise Saber Strike 2022. 60 pallets of Class I landed on DZ Adazi providing troops logistical support during operations.



Photo by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics

