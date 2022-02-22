Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia [Image 3 of 5]

    Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

    LATVIA

    02.22.2022

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Class I supplies land on DZ Adazi in Latvia during Aerial Resupply operations conducted by the Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade during exercise Saber Strike 2022. 60 pallets of Class I landed on DZ Adazi providing troops logistical support during operations.

    Photo by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 04:05
    Logistics

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    strongertogether
    europeansupport2022

