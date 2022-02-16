Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade conduct aerial resupply of 60 pallets of Class I supplies at DZ Unity Adazi, Latvia in support of Saber Strike 2022. Aerial Resupply operations provides troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region.



Photos by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 04:05 Photo ID: 7074175 VIRIN: 220216-A-VS028-072 Resolution: 5269x3513 Size: 11.91 MB Location: LV Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.