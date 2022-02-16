Aerial Resupply Operations Conducted by the 16th Sustainment Brigade in Latvia

Soldiers from the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade conduct aerial resupply of 60 pallets of Class I supplies at DZ Unity Adazi, Latvia in support of Saber Strike 2022. Aerial Resupply operations provides troops timely and accurate logistical support and tests modern capabilities in the Baltic region.
Photos by Sergeant First Class (OR-7) Gatis Indrevics
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 04:05
|Photo ID:
|7074175
|VIRIN:
|220216-A-VS028-072
|Resolution:
|5269x3513
|Size:
|11.91 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
