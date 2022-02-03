A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and an HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The formation represents the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the entirety of the 18th Wing, with each member providing vital contributions to ensure Team Kadena is ready to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:13 Photo ID: 7074086 VIRIN: 220302-F-JK399-1218 Resolution: 4026x2035 Size: 4.13 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 15 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Wing capabilities demo [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.