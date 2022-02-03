Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capabilities Demonstration [Image 8 of 12]

    Capabilities Demonstration

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Raughton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and an HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The formation represents the culmination of the dedicated efforts of the entirety of the 18th Wing, with each member providing vital contributions to ensure Team Kadena is ready to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Kyle Johnson)

    This work, Capabilities Demonstration [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Benjamin Raughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

