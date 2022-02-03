18th Wing capabilities demo

A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and an HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The large formation movement was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 18th Wing’s ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:13 Photo ID: 7074085 VIRIN: 220302-F-JK399-1046 Resolution: 5242x2881 Size: 7.22 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP