A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and an HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The large formation movement was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 18th Wing’s ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 02:13
|Photo ID:
|7074085
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-JK399-1046
|Resolution:
|5242x2881
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 18th Wing capabilities demo [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
