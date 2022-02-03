Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Wing capabilities demo [Image 10 of 12]

    18th Wing capabilities demo

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A formation of F-15C/D Eagles assigned to the 44th and 67th Fighter Squadrons, a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron, and an HH-60 Pavehawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron taxi during a routine wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 2, 2022. The large formation movement was part of a routine exercise scenario that tested the 18th Wing’s ability to generate airpower in support of the defense of Japan and other partner nations, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 02:13
    Photo ID: 7074062
    VIRIN: 220302-F-JK399-1320
    Resolution: 4624x2673
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    Kadena
    F-15
    KC-135
    HH-60G
    E-3 Sentry
    Elephant Walk

