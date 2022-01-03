18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Olson, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, supports the weight of the left wing in-board flap of an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during a routine 18th Wing readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Mar. 1, 2022. U.S. Airmen across the globe conduct routine training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP