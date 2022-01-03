18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron support the weight of the left wing in-board flap of an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Mar. 1, 2022. Equipped with the airborne warning and control system, the 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection and identification information for commanders in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

