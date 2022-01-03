Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

    18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspect the left wing in-board flap of an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during a routine 18th Wing readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Mar. 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to fulfill its operational mission, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 23:40
    Photo ID: 7073931
    VIRIN: 220301-F-EM877-2064
    Resolution: 5644x3768
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    USPACOM
    AWACS
    961st AACS
    18th EMS
    Indo-PACOM

