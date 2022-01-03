18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron inspect the left wing in-board flap of an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during a routine 18th Wing readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Mar. 1, 2022. The training is designed to evaluate Kadena’s ability to fulfill its operational mission, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

