18th EMS ensures 961st AACS AWACS is mission ready

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron support the weight of the left wing in-board flap of an E-3 Sentry assigned to the 961st Airborne Air Control Squadron during a routine 18th Wing readiness training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Mar. 1, 2022. Equipped with the airborne warning and control system, the 961st AACS is a combat-ready E-3 squadron providing airborne command and control, long-range surveillance, detection and identification information for commanders in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sebastian Romawac)

