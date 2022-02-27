NEW DELHI (Feb. 27, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, met with Indian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. R. Hari Kumar to discuss the importance of maritime security and interoperability between naval forces especially in the critical Indian Ocean Region. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 19:51
|Photo ID:
|7073764
|VIRIN:
|220227-N-N0801-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|NEW DELHI, IN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Met with Indian Navy Chief of Staff Adm. R. Hari Kumar [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT