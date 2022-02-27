Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participated Exercise Milan 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participated Exercise Milan 2022

    VISAKHAPTNAM, INDIA

    02.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    VISAKHAPTNAM, India (Feb. 27, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, participated in Indian-led multilateral exercise Milan 2022, where he spoke on the “Changing Character of Competition and Conflict at Sea” panel with Royal Australia Navy Chief of Navy Vice Adm. Michael Noonan, Bangladesh Navy Commander of Flotilla West Commodore Shaheen Rahman, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief of Staff Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura. The panel demonstrated the bright future for cooperation between the U.S. and India and like-minded navies interested in enhancing professional interaction and supporting large force operations at sea. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

