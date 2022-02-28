Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, signed a guest book to memorialize his participation in a wreath laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honor the Indian Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen who served their nation. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

