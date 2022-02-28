NEW DELHI (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, signed a guest book to memorialize his participation in a wreath laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honor the Indian Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen who served their nation. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 19:52
|Photo ID:
|7073763
|VIRIN:
|220228-N-N0801-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|NEW DELHI, IN
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT