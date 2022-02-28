Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi [Image 3 of 4]

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi

    NEW DELHI, INDIA

    02.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NEW DELHI (Feb. 28, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, signed a guest book to memorialize his participation in a wreath laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honor the Indian Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen who served their nation. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 19:52
    Photo ID: 7073763
    VIRIN: 220228-N-N0801-1001
    Location: NEW DELHI, IN 
    This work, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Participates in Wreath Laying at the National War Memorial in New Delhi [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

