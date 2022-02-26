Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Visits the Crew of USS Fitzgerald

VISAKHAPTNAM, India (Feb. 26, 2022) Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits with the crew of USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) to thank them for their hard work during deployment and support during the Indian-led multilateral exercise Milan 2022. Paparo visited India from Feb. 24-28 to underscore the U.S. commitment to strengthening alliances and partnerships for an enduring free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo)
