A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before take-off in support of integrated air operations, Feb. 21, 2022. The F-35A’s deployment to Kadena Air Base signals the continuing effort to refine the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's warfighting capability through agile combat employment, which supports the National Defense Strategy to develop a more lethal, agile and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7073496
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-JK399-1046
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|27.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
