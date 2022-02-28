A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before take-off in support of integrated air operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Kadena Air Base regularly hosts transient aircraft in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to uphold obligations under the Treaty of Mutual Security and Cooperation between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7073491
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-JK399-1016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|22.48 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT