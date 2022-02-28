Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxis at Kadena Air Base, Japan, before take-off in support of integrated air operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Kadena Air Base regularly hosts transient aircraft in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to uphold obligations under the Treaty of Mutual Security and Cooperation between the United States and Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A

