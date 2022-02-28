A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of integrated air operations, Feb. 21, 2022. The F-35A’s deployment to Kadena Air Base signals the continuing effort to refine the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's warfighting capability through agile combat employment, which supports the National Defense Strategy to develop a more lethal, agile and resilient force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:39 Photo ID: 7073495 VIRIN: 220228-F-JK399-1095 Resolution: 5910x3715 Size: 9.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.