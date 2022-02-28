Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, in support of integrated air operations, Feb. 21, 2022. Training outside the United States enables aircrews and Airmen to become familiar with other theaters and airspace, and enhances the enduring skills and relationships necessary to confront a broad range of challenges in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen Pulter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 18:39
    Photo ID: 7073492
    VIRIN: 220228-F-JK399-1071
    Resolution: 5043x2814
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations
    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations
    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations
    F-35A’s conduct integrated air operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Eielson AFB
    F-35A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT