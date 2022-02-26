Petty Officer 3rd Class James Lowen, a rescue swimmer at Air Station Traverse City, prepares to step onto a frozen Lake Michigan during a mass ice rescue exercise at the Petoskey Municipal Marina on Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise, which simulated the crash of a commuter plane on Little Traverse Bay, drew more than 100 first responders and Coast Guard members from all over northern Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7073018 VIRIN: 220226-G-VB974-0013 Resolution: 2500x1786 Size: 1.18 MB Location: PETOSKEY, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay [Image 9 of 9], by CPO John Masson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.