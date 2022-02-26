Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay [Image 7 of 9]

    Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay

    PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Petty Officer 3rd Class James Lowen, a rescue swimmer at Air Station Traverse City, is lowered to the ice during a mass ice rescue exercise at the Petoskey Municipal Marina on Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise, which simulated the crash of a commuter plane on frozen Lake Michigan, gathered more than 100 first responders and Coast Guard members from all over northern Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 16:15
    Location: PETOSKEY, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ice rescue
    Lake Michigan
    Sector Sault Ste. Marie
    full-scale exercise
    Air Station Traverse City

