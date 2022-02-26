Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay

Petty Officer 3rd Class James Lowen, a rescue swimmer at Air Station Traverse City, hoists a simulated survivor directly from a hole in the ice during a mass ice rescue exercise at the Petoskey Municipal Marina on Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise, which simulated the crash of a commuter plane on frozen Lake Michigan, gathered more than 100 first responders and Coast Guard members from all over northern Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

Date Taken: 02.26.2022