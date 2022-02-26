Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay [Image 4 of 9]

    Coast Guard conducts full-scale mass ice rescue drill on Little Traverse Bay

    PETOSKEY, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Firefighters evacuate Capt. Anthony R. Jones, Sector Commander of Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., who simulated a victim during a mass ice rescue exercise at the Petoskey Municipal Marina on Feb. 26, 2022. The exercise, which simulated the crash of a commuter plane on frozen Lake Michigan, gathered more than 100 first responders and Coast Guard members from all over northern Michigan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer John Masson.

    ice rescue
    Petoskey
    Lake Michigan
    Sector Sault Ste. Marie
    full-scale exercise

