    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    OSCS Chris Harold, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), has his shoulder boards replaced by his sons Dominic and Alexander Harold as he is commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7072991
    VIRIN: 220301-N-TG517-921
    Resolution: 4097x2723
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissioning Ceremony
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74)

