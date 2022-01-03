Newly commissioned Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold renders his first salute to OS2 Dondrayas Harris as part of his commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. Both are assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74). The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7072988
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TG517-618
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
