    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Newly commissioned Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold renders his first salute to OS2 Dondrayas Harris as part of his commissioning ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin. Both are assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74). The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissioning Ceremony
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74)

