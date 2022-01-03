OSCS Chris Harold, assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), has his shoulder boards replaced by his sons Dominic and Alexander Harold as he is commissioned as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The commissioning ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.01.2022 15:52 Photo ID: 7072989 VIRIN: 220301-N-TG517-786 Resolution: 3452x2684 Size: 1.22 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.