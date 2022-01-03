Captain Cassidy Norman, Commanding Officer of USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), provides some remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold. The commissioning ceremony was hosted on the Battleship Wisconsin by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7072987
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TG517-524
|Resolution:
|4555x3181
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
