Naval Museum hosts a commissioning ceremony

Captain Cassidy Norman, Commanding Officer of USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), provides some remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Chris Harold. The commissioning ceremony was hosted on the Battleship Wisconsin by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, located next door to the Battleship in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

