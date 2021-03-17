Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites

Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, greets Spc. Dayanara Morales after giving her a coin of excellence for standing out in her tasks at Coliseito Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2021. The Chief of the National Guard Bureau visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

