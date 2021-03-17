Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites

    Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Cpt. José Birriel from Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico explains the documentation process to be completed prior to the vaccination to Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau at Coliseito Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2021. The Chief of the National Guard Bureau visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 13:01
    Photo ID: 7072655
    VIRIN: 210317-Z-CN561-2058
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites, by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

