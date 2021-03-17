Sgt. Jorge Chévere, a medic of the Puerto Rico National Guard explains the distribution process to Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2021. The Chief of the National Guard Bureau visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 13:01
|Photo ID:
|7072651
|VIRIN:
|210317-Z-CN561-1025
|Resolution:
|5655x4000
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
