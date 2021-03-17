Chief of NGB visits PRNG's vaccination sites

Maj. Gen. José J. Reyes, the Adjutant General of Puerto Rico tours the areas of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico's Head Quarters with Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau and staff at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, on March 17, 2021. The Chief of the National Guard Bureau visited the island to learn about the Puerto Rico National Guard's COVID-19 operations. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

