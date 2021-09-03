Sgt. Karla Fernández, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard defrosts the COVID-19 vials to be delivered in the suth area of Puerto Rico, on March 8, 2021. The PRNG continued its commitment to distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the island as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7072646
|VIRIN:
|210309-Z-CN561-1013
|Resolution:
|1929x1125
|Size:
|302.32 KB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG delivers COVID-19 vaccines around the island [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
