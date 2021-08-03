Pfc. Steven Brebán, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard fills the documentation while Dr. Dora Alvarez and Mrs. Maritza Machado receive the COVID-19 vials in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 8, 2021. The PRNG continued its commitment to distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the island as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 12:50
|Photo ID:
|7072643
|VIRIN:
|210308-Z-CN561-1007
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG delivers COVID-19 vaccines around the island [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT