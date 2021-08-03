PRNG delivers COVID-19 vaccines around the island

Pfc. Steven Brebán, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard takes out the COVID-19 vials from the cooler in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on March 8, 2021. The PRNG continued its commitment to distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the island as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

Date Taken: 03.08.2021
Location: PONCE, PR