    PRNG delivers COVID-19 vaccines around the island [Image 5 of 6]

    PRNG delivers COVID-19 vaccines around the island

    PONCE, PUERTO RICO

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Pfc. Steven Brebán, a medic from the Puerto Rico State Guard opens the cooler to takes out the COVID-19 vials in Villalba, Puerto Rico, on March 8, 2021. The PRNG continued its commitment to distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the island as part of Operation Warp Speed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kevin Torres)

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico
    Kevin Torres Figueroa

