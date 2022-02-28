USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 28, 2022. The aircraft are part of the United States’ current support of NATO’s collective defense, providing warfighting capabilities in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 06:32
|Photo ID:
|7072067
|VIRIN:
|220228-F-VY348-0380
|Resolution:
|4429x2559
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
