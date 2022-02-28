USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense

The 388th Fighter Wing’s F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter attached to the 388th Fighter Wing cruises in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 28, 2022, in support of NATO’s collective defense. U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa’s ability to support and integrate with NATO’s air policing missions continually hardens the alliance’s solidarity, collective resolve, and ability to adapt to a dynamic warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 02.28.2022
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE