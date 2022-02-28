USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense

A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, UK, is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

