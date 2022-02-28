Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022. The 100th Aerial Refueling Wing assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, UK, is currently operating missions out of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, providing 24-hour support to NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 06:32
    Photo ID: 7072063
    VIRIN: 220228-F-VY348-0015
    Resolution: 5236x2847
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    TAGS

    combat readiness
    F-35 lightning II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    air superiority
    Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
    EuropeanSupport2022

