    USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense [Image 2 of 5]

    USAF: Fueling NATO’s collective defense

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 388th Fighter Wing’s F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation fighter prepares to receive fuel from a U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker attached to the 100th Air Refueling Wing in Eastern European airspace, Feb. 28, 2022. The KC-135 platform is key to enabling U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa to project credible air power and air operations in concert with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    combat readiness
    F-35 lightning II
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    air superiority
    Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker
    EuropeanSupport2022

