NORTH SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flaship German Navy FGS Berlin (A1411) in the North Sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22, Feb. 23, 2022. Dynamic Guard is a bi-annual, multinational maritime electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training, and help build and maintain electroinic warfare and anti-ship missile defence for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units. Royal Netherlands Navy photo by Lt. Joelle Hoeksma.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2022 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7072053
|VIRIN:
|220223-O-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|5052x2842
|Size:
|885.05 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SNMG1 ships operate at sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NATO Completes Naval Exercise Dynamic Guard
