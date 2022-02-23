SNMG1 ships operate at sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22

NORTH SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Van Amstel (F831) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flaship German Navy FGS Berlin (A1411) in the North Sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22, Feb. 23, 2022. Dynamic Guard is a bi-annual, multinational maritime electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training, and help build and maintain electroinic warfare and anti-ship missile defence for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units. Royal Netherlands Navy photo by Lt. Joelle Hoeksma.

