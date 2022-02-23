Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SNMG1 ships operate at sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22 [Image 3 of 5]

    SNMG1 ships operate at sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22

    NORTH SEA

    02.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NATO Allied Maritime Command

    NORTH SEA (Feb. 23, 2022) Royal Danish Navy HDMS Peter Willemoes (F362) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 flagship German Navy FGS Berlin (A1411) in the North Sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22, Feb. 23, 2022. Dynamic Guard is a bi-annual, multinational maritime electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training, and help build and maintain electroinic warfare and anti-ship missile defence for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units. Royal Netherlands Navy photo by Lt. Joelle Hoeksma.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2022 05:39
    Location: NORTH SEA
    NATO
    Standing NATO Maritime Group 1
    Allied Maritime Command
    Dynamic Guard

