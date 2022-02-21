SNMG1 ships operate at sea during Exercise Dynamic Guard 22

NORTH SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships operate in the North Sea during NATO's Exercise Dynamic Guard 22, Feb. 21, 2022. Dynamic Guard is a bi-annual, multinational maritime electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training, and help build and maintain electroinic warfare and anti-ship missile defence for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units. Royal Netherlands Navy photo by Lt. Joelle Hoeksma.
NATO Completes Naval Exercise Dynamic Guard
