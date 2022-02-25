NATO Completes Naval Exercise Dynamic Guard

NATO maritime Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022-01 completed off the coast of Norway, Feb. 25.



Dynamic Guard is a bi-annual, multi-national NATO electronic warfare exercise series designed to provide tactical training and help build and maintain proficiency in maritime electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defense for the NATO Response Force and NATO national units.



Led by Maritime Command Headquarters (MARCOM) and supported by the NATO Joint Electronic Warfare Core Staff (JEWCS), the five-day exercise demonstrated the ability of allied forces to quickly integrate to accomplish NATO-directed missions combining maritime patrol aircraft, submarines, helicopters, and naval ships. Participating forces came from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United States.



Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) flagship Federal German Ship Berlin embarked JEWCS’s Transportable Radar and Communications Simulation Van (TRACSVAN) for the exercise, a specialised radar jamming and communication system.



SNMG1 included Berlin, Royal Danish Navy HDMS Peter Willemoes, and Royal Netherlands Navy HNLMS Van Amstel. U.S. Navy destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS The Sullivans joined SNMG1 for Dynamic Guard in addition to aircraft from Draken Aviation. Falcon aircraft from the Royal Norwegian Air Force were provided for air defence scenarios. All units also conducted gunnery exercises.



Unique in its making, the exercise is conducted with a number of individual events with increasing degrees of complexity for electronic warfare and anti-ship missile defense.



Air and missile defense (AMD) is a primary warfare area for guided-missile destroyers and providing layered defense for units is a top priority for all NATO forces.



“It all comes down to training like we fight,” Cmdr. James Diefenderfer, commanding officer of The Sullivans said. “This exercise allowed us to plan, integrate and operate the full range of activities we need for electronic warfare, anti-ship missile defense and logistics in a complex environment.”



During the exercise, Donald Cook and The Sullivans conducted a replenishment-at-sea with replenishment ship Berlin, further demonstrating interoperability and NATO’s ability to keep forces on station.



SNMG 1 is one of four standing maritime task groups composed of ships from various allied countries. These task groups form the core maritime capability of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF). They provide a continuous maritime capability to execute NATO missions across the spectrum of operations, demonstrate solidarity, and strengthen diplomatic and professional links among allied naval forces.



Story by MARCOM Public Affairs with support from Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 and USS The Sullivans.

