33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky Vega, 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs maintenance on a landing gear strut during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. During the routine exercise, Kadena Airmen are conducting training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

