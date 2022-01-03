33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise

An HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron sits outside a hangar for maintenance during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The routine exercise is designed to evaluate the base’s ability to fulfill its operational mission, ensuring the stability and security of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

