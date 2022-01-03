33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise

Senior Airman Joshua May, left, and Airman 1st Class Ricky Vega, both 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, perform maintenance on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. During the routine exercise, Kadena Airmen are conducting training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

