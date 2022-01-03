Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Joshua May, left, and Airman 1st Class Ricky Vega, both 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, perform maintenance on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. During the routine exercise, Kadena Airmen are conducting training activities to hone technical skills and enhance the base’s operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Kadena Air Base
    Helicopter
    Maintenance
    Readiness Exercise
    HH-60 Pave Hawk
    33rd Rescue Squadron

