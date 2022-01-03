33rd HMU ensures safe landings during 18th Wing exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ricky Vega, 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit crew chief, performs maintenance on a landing gear strut during an 18th Wing readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2022. The 33rd Rescue Squadron provides combat search and rescue capabilities to aid in exercises and real-world operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

