U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Quintessa Nash talks to New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen during a Black History Month observance on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 25, 2022. Nash is a bone marrow match and donor. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 20:08 Photo ID: 7071530 VIRIN: 220225-Z-NI803-1013 Resolution: 4717x3145 Size: 4.47 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey Soldier gives gift of life [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.